Tracey Kopper-Hourin Named HR Head For Comcast Advertising
By Jon Lafayette published
Exec will also head consumer experience
Comcast Advertising named Tracey Kopper-Hourin as senior VP of human resources and customer experience, effective February 1.
Kopper-Hourin had been head of human resources for FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company. She succeeds Sandy Gunn, who retired.
In her new post, Kopper-Hourin will aim to attract, grow and retain talent and foster and atmosphere of diversity and inclusion. She will also oversee customer and employee experience for Comcast Advertising and its Effectv and FreeWheel units.
She reports to Marcien Jenckes, president of Comcast Advertising.
“Tracey is the right choice to lead Comcast Advertising forward at such a critical time in the history of workplace engagement, employee retention and professional development, as we collectively rethink the workplace of the future,” said Jenckes. “I could not be happier that Tracey is now going to be able to share her talents across the entire Comcast Advertising organization and help lead us in shaping the right team for the next decade of success.”
Prior to Comcast, Tracey held human resources leadership roles at ADP, Eastern Research and Bell Atlantic Business Systems. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.