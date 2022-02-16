Tracey Kopper-Hourin Named HR Head For Comcast Advertising

Comcast Advertising named Tracey Kopper-Hourin as senior VP of human resources and customer experience, effective February 1.

Kopper-Hourin had been head of human resources for FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company. She succeeds Sandy Gunn, who retired.

In her new post, Kopper-Hourin will aim to attract, grow and retain talent and foster and atmosphere of diversity and inclusion. She will also oversee customer and employee experience for Comcast Advertising and its Effectv and FreeWheel units.

She reports to Marcien Jenckes, president of Comcast Advertising.

“Tracey is the right choice to lead Comcast Advertising forward at such a critical time in the history of workplace engagement, employee retention and professional development, as we collectively rethink the workplace of the future,” said Jenckes. “I could not be happier that Tracey is now going to be able to share her talents across the entire Comcast Advertising organization and help lead us in shaping the right team for the next decade of success.”

Prior to Comcast, Tracey held human resources leadership roles at ADP, Eastern Research and Bell Atlantic Business Systems. ■