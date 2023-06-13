‘Tough As Nails’ Runs This Summer on CBS
Phil Keoghan hosts competition series saluting hard-working Americans…and Canadians
Season five of competition series Tough As Nails starts on CBS Sunday, July 2 with a two-hour opener. It will air twice a week this summer, on Sundays and Fridays.
Tough As Nails celebrates everyday Americans “who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor,” according to CBS. The show filmed in Hamilton, Ontario for the first time, and will feature essential workers from both the United States and Canada. They undergo tests of strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness. One by one, contestants are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned.
Phil Keoghan created the show. He is host, and executive produces with Louise Keoghan and Terry Castagnola.
Summer shows on CBS include Secret Celebrity Renovation, Big Brother, Superfan and The Challenge: USA.
Season four of Tough As Nails ran in the mid-season. Raquel Productions produces the show in association with Tough House Productions.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.