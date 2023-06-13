‘Tough As Nails’ Runs This Summer on CBS

Season five of competition series Tough As Nails starts on CBS Sunday, July 2 with a two-hour opener. It will air twice a week this summer, on Sundays and Fridays.

Tough As Nails celebrates everyday Americans “who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor,” according to CBS. The show filmed in Hamilton, Ontario for the first time, and will feature essential workers from both the United States and Canada. They undergo tests of strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness. One by one, contestants are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned.

Phil Keoghan created the show. He is host, and executive produces with Louise Keoghan and Terry Castagnola.

Summer shows on CBS include Secret Celebrity Renovation, Big Brother, Superfan and The Challenge: USA.

Season four of Tough As Nails ran in the mid-season. Raquel Productions produces the show in association with Tough House Productions.