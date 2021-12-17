Tom Keaveney Named President of Dolan Measurement Firm 605

Measurement company 605 said it named Tom Keaveney as president.

Keaveney had been a director at AdScribe, an ad tech company in Dublin, Ireland that was acquired by 605 last year.

He will report to 605 co-founder and CEO Kristin Dolan. 605 co-founder Ben Tatta was president until he left in 2019. He joined Standard Media Index last year.

“We were first introduced to Tom during our negotiation and subsequent acquisition of Adscribe,“ Dolan said. ”We are extremely enthusiastic to welcome him to the team and leverage his skill and experience in general management, sales and revenue acumen and overall executive presence. At a time in which our industry is changing rapidly, we are thrilled to have him leading our growth plans, with a focus on building market share and deepening client relationships.”

In this new role, Keaveney will be responsible for the company’s response to opportunities to provide accurate measurement and actionable insights for clients.

605 earlier this week announced plans to launch 605 Exchanges, which would provide a currency for ad buyers and sellers that would provide an alternative to Nielsen.

“Joining 605, particularly at this moment as the company undergoes dramatic growth and with the industry evolving rapidly, is an unparalleled opportunity. I look forward to working with Kristin and the rest of 605’s talented team to add more depth around our ability to support clients across the entire lifecycle of TV advertising,” Keaveney said.

“As data becomes increasingly scarce and less available, 605 is in a unique position with its long-term access to data secure, its processes around privacy robust and its analytic capabilities unmatched. I am confident that the work we are doing today will place us in a position to win based on these differentiating factors,” he said. ■