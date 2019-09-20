Tatta Steps Down as President of Data Firm 605

Ben Tatta, president and co-founder of TV data company 605 will be leaving his day-to-day role, but will continue as a strategic advisor, the company said.

“Ben has been an important part of the development of 605 from an idea to start-up to becoming a fully-operational business with industry leading data and analytics capabilities,” said Kristin Dolan, founder and CEO of 605. “He has been a significant contributor to our success. In recognizing the progress 605 has made over the past three years, Ben feels it is the right time to leave us to pursue his passion for startups and new ventures. We look forward to continuing to work with him as a strategic advisor for the company.”

605 is backed by Dolan Family Ventures, the family that owned or owns stakes in Cablevision Systems, AMC Networks and MSG Network.

Tatta was president of Cablevision Media Sales prior to joining 605. Before that, he was with USA Networks, ABC, Lagardere Media, IBM and eBay.

“Helping Kristin transform our concept into a major force in the TV measurement & analytics sector has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career,” said Tatta. “We have a strong executive team in place with real momentum behind our advanced measurement solutions with brands, agencies and networks. I’m excited to continue advising 605 on a strategic level while re-focusing my day-to-day towards helping other new and emerging companies develop their operating structures, business models and growth strategies much like I have done at 605.”