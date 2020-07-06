Standard Media Index Names Tatta President

Ben Tatta, a veteran TV data executive, has joined ad intelligence company Standard Media Index as president, a new post, effective immediately.

Tatta, most recently president and co-founder of analytics company 605, will report to SMI Global CEO James Fennessy, who is looking to expand the business in the U.S.

“We have established ourselves as the preeminent provider of high quality and timely ad intel and pricing data over the past ten years. As we expand into new verticals we were looking for a senior executive who is trusted and respected in the industry, by media buyers, sellers and the measurement community,” said Fennessy.

“Ben has the perfect mix of experience in Advanced TV and Digital media, and established connections within publishers, agencies, and technology partners. His unique skill set, combined with valued industry relationships, will help to propel the growth of the company through new and innovative partnerships,” Fennessy said. “Additionally, Ben has already been a major contributor to a suite of new products we will soon be deploying that will provide tremendous added value to current clients, while opening up opportunities for expansion into new market segments.”

Before 605, Tatta was president of Cablevision Media Sales, a pioneer in addressable advertising. Prior to Cablevision, he worked at USA Networks, IBM, ABC and Lagardere Media.

“I am thrilled to be joining James and the broader team at Standard Media Index during this exciting time of rapid growth for the company,” said Tatta. “As the industry transitions to a more transparent model, the availability of more granular and accurate media spend and cost data will be a vital component of ad intelligence for both brands and publishers. Standard Media Index has become the gold standard in the industry, and I look forward to further building on the world-class foundation the company has established through their ten years in the U.S. market.”