'Today' Show 'She Can Stem' PSA To Debut Super Bowl Sunday

Anchors from 'Today' find themselves back in school in a new PSA supporting STEM for girl

The anchors from NBCs Today show appear in a new public service announcement supporting girls pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) that will debut on Sunday before the Super Bowl.

The PSA, featuring Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly, is part of the Ad Council’s "She Can STEM" campaign.

In the spot Guthrie daydreams about herself and her fellow anchors in school together, thinking about what they want to be when they grow up.

The PSA also features STEM role models Tiffany Kelly, Mitu Khandaker and Karina Popovich, who are part of the AAAS IF/Then Ambassadors Program that encourages more young women to explore careers in science and technology.

“So many kids start off with big dreams, dreams that can help our world be more innovative, collaborative and cutting edge, but then they get discouraged along the way,” said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council. “With the She Can STEM campaign we can show girls, non-binary youth, and trans youth that their passion in STEM can become a reality. We are so grateful for this extraordinary collaboration.”

The new PSA will debut between noon and 3 p.m. ET on NBC during Super Bowl Sunday. NBCUniversal donated airtime for the 30-second spot to air two times. Additionally, Today will feature the PSA in segments on Friday before the game and Monday, including a behind-the-scenes “making of the PSA” segment.

“We are honored to partner with the Ad Council and shine a spotlight on the impact of empowering girls and diverse individuals in their STEM journey. By combining compassion, creativity and credibility, this mission will be center stage for millions of people across the country,” said Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal and current board chair of the Ad Council. “NBCUniversal is committed to reflecting diverse voices, representation, and action in our content and work with advertisers to bring that trusted content to our viewers. All over the world, what we share shapes culture, entertains people and informs them of today’s most critical topics.”

The Ad Council worked with ad agency Deloitte Digital to create the PSA. ■