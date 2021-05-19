Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Wraps on Fox May 20

Tim Allen comedy Last Man Standing ends May 20. It will have 194 episodes and three seasons on Fox, after six on ABC.

Allen plays Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out in a home dominated by females. Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Hector Elizondo and Christoph Sanders are also in the cast.

The series ends with a one-hour finale. Part 1 is “Baxter Boot Camp” and Part 2 is “Keep On Truckin’.”

“This was a wonderful experience, and it expressed itself, I believe, in a wonderful television show like none other,” Allen said at a Fox press event last week. “There are other sitcoms that I really adore, but I would really shout out to this one.”

Allen called the cast “a most selfless group of performers.”

“We all worked as a team,” he added.

Last Man Standing is produced by 20th Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt.

“It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and Last Man Standing,” said Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment president, when the final season was announced late last year. “Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they’ve shown proves just how much this series has meant to them.”