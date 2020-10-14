Next Season of ‘Last Man Standing’ Will Be Final One

Tim Allen comedy Last Man Standing will conclude with its ninth season, which premieres on Fox in January. It will have 194 episodes and three seasons on Fox, after six on ABC.

Allen plays Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out in a home dominated by females. Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Hector Elizondo and Christoph Sanders are also in the cast.

“It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and Last Man Standing,” said Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment president. “Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they’ve shown proves just how much this series has meant to them. On behalf of everyone at Fox, a big, big thank you to Last Man Standing’s brilliant cast, led by Tim, Nancy and Hector, as well as its writers and crew, headed by showrunner Kevin Abbott. We’ll be rooting them on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run.”

Last Man Standing is produced by 20th Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Pat Bullard, Mike Teverbaugh, Linda Teverbaugh and John Amodeo are executive producers.

“I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing,” said Allen. “I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered ending the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I'm looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”