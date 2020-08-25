Tim Allen, Richard Karn Reunite for History Series

The stars of the long-running comedy Home Improvement are reuniting for a new competition series that will appear on History.

History has ordered 10 episodes of Assembly Required (working title). Allen and Karn will both executive produce. Allen will star and Karn will serve as host.

The show is expected to premiere in 2021.

The show will also be assembled with the network, producers and brand sponsors working together.

The series is being produced by Wheelhouse Entertainment’s Spoke Studios, ITV America and Boxing Cat Entertainment. Wheelhouse’s marketing arm, Wheelhouse Labs, production will work closely with History’s advertising sales team in a joint effort to invite and secure brands that want to ally with the new Allen-starring series.

The show will spotlight top builders from around their country, at their home workshops, as they compete to repair everyday household items.

“Our history is defined by the innovations of ordinary dreamers creating extraordinary things, from Thomas Edison’s light bulb to the Wright brothers’ first flight,” said Eli Lehrer, executive VP and general manager for History. “We look forward to partnering with Tim and Richard, America’s beloved duo, as they challenge a new wave of skilled individuals to think out-of-the-box to build upon the innovations of those before them. We hope this series will inspire viewers to think twice about throwing out that old item, roll up their sleeves and rebuild it better.”

Allen and Karn will also talk about the unique history of the items being repaired during the program.

“Let’s face it -- we’re living in a throwaway society,” said Tim Allen. “We buy, break, replace… rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild? There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks – so I’ve created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own. And who better to join me than my buddy from the old Tool Time days – Richard Karn! Now we’re talking More Power! Albert Einstein once said, ‘I’m not a genius, I’m just passionately curious.’ Well, let’s get curious! Even a chimpanzee would at least show interest, right? Wait – I think I just came up with another idea for the show! R-R-R!”