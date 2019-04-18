Fox Orders Another Season of ‘Last Man Standing’

Fox has renewed the comedy Last Man Standing for 2019-2020. Tim Allen stars in the show. Next season will be Last Man’s second on Fox, after six on ABC. The show has averaged more than 11 million multiplatform viewers, according to Fox.

Besides Allen, the cast includes Hector Elizondo, Christoph Sanders, Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, Jet Jurgensmeyer and Krista Marie Yu.

Last Man Standing is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott is the showrunner.

“Last Man Standing roared out of the gate on Fox, and has maintained its ratings dominance ever since,” said Michael Thorn, president, entertainment at Fox. “Much of that credit goes to the incredibly funny and talented Tim Allen, not to mention Nancy, Hector and the rest of the show’s great cast. We’d like to thank Kevin, Matt and the entire crew, along with our partners at 20th Century Fox Television, for overseeing one of television’s most popular comedies. We’d also like to congratulate them all on reaching 150 episodes – a milestone that’s well-deserved.”

April 19 marks the show’s 150th episode. The Last Man pilot will stream on Twitter that day for 12 hours, starting at noon ET.

“Hard to believe Last Man Standing hits 150 episodes this week and it gets better with another upcoming season at Fox!” said Allen. “Great news for all of us who are creating these stories and working our pants off to make you all laugh. It’s another big high-five to the legions of loyal fans who have faithfully kept us front and center and huge on the radar. Thanks to our family at Fox who continue to make us feel so at home. Man, if we keep this up, they might have to call our show Last Man Unable to Stand.”