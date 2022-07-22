Three Notable Musicians Secure ‘Late Show’ Residencies

St. Vincent, James Taylor and Joe Walsh will have week-long residencies on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, playing along house band Stay Human. It is the first time The Late Show has had week-long musician residencies.

St. Vincent, also known as Annie Clark, begins July 25. Her latest album is called Daddy’s Home.

Taylor, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, starts August 1. His hits include “Fire and Rain” and “You’ve Got a Friend.”

Walsh, who played guitar with the Eagles, plays the week starting August 8. He’s had an extensive solo career as well, with a dozen solo albums and hit songs “Life’s Been Good” and “Rocky Mountain Way.”

Last year, Ed Sheeran had a residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The Late Show is on CBS. Executive producers are Stephen Colbert, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart. ■