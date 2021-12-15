Joe Walsh To Guest Star on ‘The Conners’

Joe Walsh, guitarist in the Eagles, will appear in The Conners as a no-nonsense roofer who is against his son Aldo living with Darlene’s daughter Harris. Walsh’s character gets into a heated discussion with John Goodman’s character Dan about Dan’s granddaughter’s level of maturity.

Tony Cavalero plays Aldo and Emma Kenney is Harris.

The Conners is on ABC. The network did not offer the date for Walsh’s appearance.

Walsh was in the James Gang before landing in the Eagles. In 1998, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Eagles, along with Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Timothy B Schmit. In addition to his Eagles work, Walsh has ten solo albums.

The Conners is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. The series is from Werner Entertainment.

Besides Goodman in the cast, Laurie Metcalf portrays Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert is Darlene Conner and Lecy Goranson is Becky Conner-Healy. ■