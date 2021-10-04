'The Waltons' Homecoming' on The CW Nov. 28

The CW has shared its holiday programming plans, with the Halloween special Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! kicking things off Friday, Oct. 29. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo investigate a mystery while celebrating the legacy of the franchise during this one-hour special. Janel Parrish hosts and guests include Iain Armitage, Seth Green and Weird Al Yankovic.

World’s Funniest Animals: Halloween is on Oct. 30, with Elizabeth Stanton hosting.

Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021 is on Nov. 26. Dean Cain hosts the magic special. Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer is on the same night.

Wellington Paranormal offers a holiday episode called “Twas the Patrol Before Christmas” Nov. 27.

Movie The Waltons’ Homecoming is on Sunday, Nov. 28. Set in 1933, the story is told through the eyes of John Boy (Logan Shroyer), the 17-year-old eldest child of John (Ben Lawson) and Olivia Walton (Bellamy Young). His mother expects John Boy to help her raise his sisters and brothers, and his father expects him to follow in his footsteps to help support the family. Secretly, John Boy wants to be a writer.

Special Beebo Saves Christmas is on Dec. 1. Ben Diskin voices Beebo, Chris Kattan handles Sprinkles and Ernie Hudson portrays Santa. World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas is on the same night.

Documentary Silent Night--A Song for the World runs Dec. 4. Hugh Bonneville hosts and Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, Randy Jackson, Gavin Rossdale and Josh Groban are among the stars talking about the Christmas song.

Christmas Around the World airs Dec. 8. Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie host.

Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us is on Dec. 10. Alyson Hannigan hosts and Penn & Teller star.

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021 airs Dec. 12. Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner host.

IHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 is on Dec. 15 and Dogs of the Year 2021 is on Dec. 16. Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host the latter.

The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade is on The CW Dec. 17. Hosts include Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams.

Popstar’s Best of 2021 is on Dec. 28. Elizabeth Stanton hosts the year’s greatest hits special.