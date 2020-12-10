The CW Offers ‘Silent Night’ Documentary

Silent Night--A Song For the World is on The CW Dec. 10. A 60-minute musical documentary about the beloved Christmas carol, it is narrated by Hugh Bonneville.

Those performing the song, which dates back to 1818 in Salzburg, in the special include Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, John Rhys-Davies, Kathrine McPhee, Randy Jackson, Gavin Rossdale, Sheléa, Josh Groban, The Vienna Boys Choir, The Tenors and Rolando Villazón.

“Translated into 140 languages, ‘Silent Night’ caused a Christmas ceasefire in World War I, while Bing Crosby’s version is the third best-selling single ever. In short: A song for the world!” said The CW.

The special was created and directed by Hannes M. Schalle and is produced by Marlene Beran of Moonlake Entertainment.

Bonneville played Robert Crawley on Downton Abbey.