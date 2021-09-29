Ruh-Roh! Scoobtober Coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network

Those meddling kids from HBO Max and Cartoon Network will be launching Scoobtober, which will run from Oct. 1 through Halloween with new episodes of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? and 28 Scooby Doo movies from the Warner Bros Home Entertainment library.

Terry Bradshaw (left) with Scooby (Image credit: Cartoon Network)

The Cartoon Network premiere of the theatrical film Scoob! will also occur during Scoobtober on Oct. 31.

Among the guest stars in new episodes of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? are Cher, Sean Astin, Jessica Biel, Terry Bradshaw, Lucy Liu, Jason Sudeikis and Run DMC. The episodes will stream on HBO Max.

Consumers can also watch episodes of Scooby-Doo in the CN app and collect Scooby-Doo figures through the CN Arcade app.