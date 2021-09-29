Ruh-Roh! Scoobtober Coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network
New episodes of ‘Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?’ feature Cher, Sean Astin, Jessica Biel, Terry Bradshaw, Lucy Liu, Jason Sudeikis, Run DMC
Those meddling kids from HBO Max and Cartoon Network will be launching Scoobtober, which will run from Oct. 1 through Halloween with new episodes of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? and 28 Scooby Doo movies from the Warner Bros Home Entertainment library.
The Cartoon Network premiere of the theatrical film Scoob! will also occur during Scoobtober on Oct. 31.
Among the guest stars in new episodes of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? are Cher, Sean Astin, Jessica Biel, Terry Bradshaw, Lucy Liu, Jason Sudeikis and Run DMC. The episodes will stream on HBO Max.
Consumers can also watch episodes of Scooby-Doo in the CN app and collect Scooby-Doo figures through the CN Arcade app.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
