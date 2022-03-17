The Trade Desk To Use iSpot As Default Measurement Option

The Trade Desk said that iSpot.TV will be the default integrated measurement option for campaigns executed on the platform.

(Image credit: iSpot.tv)

iSpot had been a paid option alongside Nielsen on The Trade Desk. Now unless specified, iSpot data will be used to determine the CMPs for deals. iSpot will also provide data on reach, frequency, overlap and incrementality for CTV campaigns without charge to The Trade Desk’s clients.

Bolstering incremental reach capabilities means marketers can connect with those viewers who have shifted from linear to streaming platforms, said Branda Tuohig, senior VP of global data partnerships at the Trade Desk. “But in order to do that, brands need to think about where they’re allocating budget, and whether they are able to get incremental reach from their linear buys to their digital through CTV,”

Tuohig added that TV advertisers don’t want to reach the same households or consumers too often. “You want to reach new customers and potential buyers. And to do that, advertisers need to make sure they’re driving their media budgets toward households that aren’t already saturated with their ads through linear. That’s the incrementality,” she said.

(Image credit: The Trade Desk)

iSpot is one of a number of measurement companies offering an alternative to Nielsen.

NBCU, which had been evaluating measurement companies, chose to work with iSpot during the first quarter, testing iSpot’s methodology during events including the Olympics and Super Bowl.■