Nielsen Teams With Trade Desk Internationally To Improve Identity Resolution on Internet

Nielsen said it is working with The Trade Desk to improve identity resolution on the open internet in international markets.

The Trade Desk will help Nielsen provide demographic data starting in France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Japan, Australia and Germany will launch April 1 and the company plan to add Canada, Mexico and more European and Asian markets in 2022.

“This strategic partnership with The Trade Desk immediately scales Nielsen’s Identity System globally, and showcases our commitment to independent measurement and marketplace interoperability, facilitating an open ecosystem for the media industry, with audiences de-duplicated across multiple platforms,” said Karthik Rao, chief operating officer, Nielsen. "We continue to evolve our technologies and methodologies as we move toward Nielsen One and this is a very important milestone for that vision of true cross-platform measurement across all screens, underpinned by a strong digital measurement capability.”

As part of the arrangement, Nielsen becomes a preferred measurement provider of The Trade Desk.

“As the world’s largest independent demand-side platform, The Trade Desk is in a prime position to provide the open internet with a standard of measurement that improves data-driven decisioning, advertising performance and transparency,” said Michelle Hulst, chief data officer, The Trade Desk. “We have long believed that it takes all of us to support the digital media ecosystem, especially in the world of measurement, and look forward to advancing the open internet together with Nielsen internationally.” ■