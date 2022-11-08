The Trade Desk Adds Innovid Measurement in U.K., Germany

Innovid said its cross-platform measurement system is being integrated into the Trade Desk’s platform in the U.K. and Germany, giving advertisers incremental reach data for their connected TV ad campaigns.

(Image credit: Innovid)

Innovid and The Trade Desk began working together in the U.S. earlier this year, using the InnovidXP measurement platform that was enabled after Innovid acquired TVSquared for $160 million in March.

The two companies expect to expand their collaboration to other European countries and Australia in 2023.

“Incremental reach is both a top priority and a top metric for buyers globally and, together with The Trade Desk, we are making it accessible, consistent and automated, ensuring that advertisers have the insights to effectively reach audiences across all forms of TV,” said Jo Kinsella, president, InnovidXP. “As audiences continue to disperse, these insights are invaluable to strengthen TV’s total impact – continuously informing linear and CTV media investments, optimizing buys, deduplicating audiences and finding more opportunities to extend cross-platform reach.”

(Image credit: The Trade Desk)

The Trade Desk and Innovid tested their incremental reach measurement with consumer packaged goods clients the two companies had in common. The data enabled the clients to use CTV to deliver hundreds of thousands of new and incremental households for their campaigns.

“As CTV adoption steadily increases across the globe, we are making incremental reach analysis available to advertisers that have audiences fragmented across channels and screens,” said Steve Martin, VP of data partnerships EMEA & APAC at The Trade Desk. “Directly within our platform, selected advertisers can now activate Innovid’s always-on, automated measurement platform to ensure they reach the right audiences on the channels where they are actually watching their favorite TV content.” ■