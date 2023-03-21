‘The Steve Wilkos Show’ Renewed for Season 17

‘The Steve Wilkos Show’ is hosted by Wilkos, who first appeared on TV as the head of security on ‘Jerry Springer’ in 1994.

The Steve Wilkos Show will return for its 17th season in syndication, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios said Tuesday. Steve Wilkos is thus far sold to stations covering 88% of the country, including such station groups as Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Weigel Broadcasting, Tegna, Sunbeam Television, Hearst Television, Scripps, Bahakel, Cox Media Group, Block Communications, CW Plus and more.

“We’re so proud to have reached this milestone as one of the longest-running talk shows in broadcast syndication,” Tracie Wilson, executive VP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News, said in a statement. “Along with our talented production team who bring riveting stories each day, Steve’s life experiences, his quick wit and no-nonsense approach create an organic connection with his audience.”

Show host Wilkos first appeared in broadcast syndication as the head of security on Jerry Springer. He then was spun off into his own talk show in 2007.

“I couldn’t have ever imagined having a show on daytime television for 17 years,” Wilkos said, also in a statement. “I feel so fortunate to be a part of this ever-changing industry and look forward to continuing to bring my fans the compelling stories that have made our show a success.”

“Steve is an authentic, relatable and strong personality in daytime, giving a voice to those seeking answers and justice,” said executive producer Rachelle Wilkos, who is also Steve’s wife. “The combination of his law enforcement background and being a husband and father gives him a unique perspective that continues to resonate with viewers. Steve puts his heart and soul into every story he does with the goal of empowering his in-studio guests and at-home viewers.”

In the week ended March 12, Steve Wilkos averaged a 0.6 live-plus-same-day national household rating, according to Nielsen. The show is attracting 829,000 viewers season to date and is up 3% among women 18-49 compared to last year, according to NBCU.

NBCU last week announced that Karamo, starring Karamo Brown, was renewed for a second season. NBCU also produces and distributes daytime talker Kelly Clarkson.

Steve Wilkos’s renewal comes as several other established syndicated shows are ending original production, including CBS Media Ventures’s Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray and Warner Bros.' People's Court and Judge Mathis.

The Steve Wilkos Show is executive produced by Rachelle Wilkos, co-executive produced by Selina Santos, and distributed in national syndication by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. The show is produced by Stamford Studios Productions. ■