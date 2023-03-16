‘Karamo’ Renewed by NBCU for Season Two

Karamo, NBCUniversal’s talk show that has taken many of Maury’s slots on many stations throughout the country, has been picked up for a second season with clearances in 85% of the country, Tracie Wilson, executive VP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News, said Thursday.

“Karamo is a charismatic television personality who has resonated with viewers in his premiere season,” Wilson said in a statement. “Drawing from his unique experience as a social service worker, author and father, he brings a fresh perspective with creative ideas for every show.”

The show is hosted by Karamo Brown, who also stars on Netflix’s Queer Eye. Brown, besides his television work, is also an author, producer and activist.

Karamo joins several of this season’s rookie syndicated shows — Debmar-Mercury’s Sherri, Warner Bros.’ Jennifer Hudson and CBS Media Ventures’ Pictionary — in getting picked up for a second season.

Also: Smaller Audiences Force New Ideas in Syndication

“I’m beyond excited for a second season where we will continue to bring the audience compelling stories, helping everyday people have life-changing breakthroughs,” Brown said in a statement. “NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and the station groups have been so supportive and I’m so thankful to them. As an openly gay and black man hosting a syndicated daytime talk show, this means so much to me, but also to a community that often isn’t represented.”

To date, Karamo is sold in 85% of the country to such station groups as Nexstar Media Group, Weigel Broadcasting, Tegna, Sunbeam Television, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Capitol Broadcasting, Block Communications, CW Plus, Mission Broadcasting and more.

Renewed Amid Cutbacks

The renewal comes as producers have pulled back on spending on low-rated syndicated TV shows, causing the cancellations of many daytime staples, including Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis , the latter of which will return next season in a new iteration with Allen Media Group as its new producer. CBS Media Ventures talk shows Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray are also ending their runs after this year, with CBS shopping Dr. Phil repeats to TV stations. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres concluded its run at the end of last season, and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz ended so that the show's host could pursue a U.S. Senate run.

Syndicators have begun selling library episodes of such shows as Judge Judy, Maury and Jerry Springer (and his shorter-lived court show, Judge Jerry) to stations, which allows them to program dayparts for a relatively low cost. (In addition, Scott Koondel’s Sox Media is trying to sell Judge Judy’s follow-up program, Amazon Freevee’s Judy Justice, to TV stations.)

Stations tend to only pay barter for out-of-production shows, which means the syndicator keeps the national advertising revenue, while the TV station keeps the local revenue. That trend is making it challenging for syndicators to get cash license fees for new first-run programming. ■