The Ocho Returns to ESPN2 With Cow Chips and Cornhole

ESPN is bringing back its odd-ball sports network The Ocho on Aug. 6.

ESPN 8: The Ocho was originally created as a joke in the 2004 film Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, but has since become a real-life block where ESPN airs off-beat and infrequently aired athletic competitions.

The Ocho will take over ESPN2 for the day.

The highlight of The Ocho will be live coverage of the 2021 American Cornhole League World Championships from Rock Hill, South Carolina. ESPN’s Ryan McGee and Marty Smith will take part in the ACL Celebrity Throwdown alongside some former football legends and current ACL luminaries.

The 52d Annual World Championship Cow Chip Throwing Contest will also air.

New events coming to this latest edition of the Ocho include Table Shuffleboard Crazy Eights, Minecraft: Battle of the Boroughs, Pogopalooza, the Stern Heads-UP Pinball Invitational, the Air Hockey Invitational, and World Championship Rototiller Races.

The broadcast day will also feature mullet and air guitar championships (separate events).

Leading up to Aug. 6, ESPN will be airing ESPN 8: The Ocho Preview days to promote the stunt.

World Chase Tag will debut live on ESPN’s YouTube channel. before airing on television. Additional ESPN 8: The Ocho content will be available to fans on YouTube throughout the day in the form of an Ocho playlist.