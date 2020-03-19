ESPN2 Bringing Back ‘The Ocho’ on March 22

ESPN said it was bringing back “The Ocho,” a brand that started in fiction but has become an occasional home to seldom seen sports.

With big-time live sports sidelines by the Coronavirus crisis, ESPN has scrambled to re-program its channels. On March 22, ESPN2 will be taken over by The Ocho brand and feature 24-hours of sports including robot fighting, sign spinning, cornhole and cherry pit spitting. All of these events will be on tape from the archives.

This is the fourth edition of ESPN8 (The Ocho), which first appeared in the comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story featuring Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller. ESPN first ran its own version of The Ocho in 2017 and it quickly became a cult hit.

Here is the full ESPN8 Lineup: