Trending

ESPN Bringing ‘The Ocho’ to Life for One Crazy Day

By

Bringing to life a network introduced in the comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, ESPN will turn its ESPNU network into ESPN8: The Ocho for one day on Aug. 8.

The Ocho’s programming will include seldom-seen sports such as disc golf, roller derby, kabaddi, bags and, of course, trampoline dodgeball.

During the 2004 film, The Ocho’s slogan was “Bringing you the finest in seldom seen sports.” Fictional ESPN8 anchors Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks will not appear.

ESPN says most of the championship-level events ESPN8 will televise will also be available on demand on TV and via streaming. Nearly all of them have actually previously aired on ESPN networks.

Here’s the full schedule:

Time (ET)    Title                                                                          Network 
Midnight      2016 American Disc Golf Championship                 ESPN8: “The Ocho”

2 a.m.          2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships             ESPN8: “The Ocho”

4 a.m.          2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball       ESPN8: “The Ocho”

5:30 a.m.     Firefighters World Challenge XXV                            ESPN8: “The Ocho”

8 a.m.         2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final                                 ESPN8: “The Ocho”

9 a.m.         World Darts Championship                                       ESPN8: “The Ocho”

11:30 a.m.  Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship     ESPN8: “The Ocho”

12:30 p.m.  2017 Championship of Bags                                    ESPN8: “The Ocho”

2:30 p.m.    EVO 2017 World Championship – Street Fighter      ESPN8: “The Ocho”

5:00 p.m.    Moxie Games                                                            ESPN8: “The Ocho”

7 p.m.         U.S. Open Ultimate Championship                           ESPN8: “The Ocho”