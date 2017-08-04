ESPN Bringing ‘The Ocho’ to Life for One Crazy Day

Bringing to life a network introduced in the comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, ESPN will turn its ESPNU network into ESPN8: The Ocho for one day on Aug. 8.

The Ocho’s programming will include seldom-seen sports such as disc golf, roller derby, kabaddi, bags and, of course, trampoline dodgeball.

During the 2004 film, The Ocho’s slogan was “Bringing you the finest in seldom seen sports.” Fictional ESPN8 anchors Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks will not appear.

ESPN says most of the championship-level events ESPN8 will televise will also be available on demand on TV and via streaming. Nearly all of them have actually previously aired on ESPN networks.

Here’s the full schedule:

Time (ET) Title Network

Midnight 2016 American Disc Golf Championship ESPN8: “The Ocho”

2 a.m. 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships ESPN8: “The Ocho”

4 a.m. 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball ESPN8: “The Ocho”

5:30 a.m. Firefighters World Challenge XXV ESPN8: “The Ocho”

8 a.m. 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final ESPN8: “The Ocho”

9 a.m. World Darts Championship ESPN8: “The Ocho”

11:30 a.m. Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship ESPN8: “The Ocho”

12:30 p.m. 2017 Championship of Bags ESPN8: “The Ocho”

2:30 p.m. EVO 2017 World Championship – Street Fighter ESPN8: “The Ocho”

5:00 p.m. Moxie Games ESPN8: “The Ocho”

7 p.m. U.S. Open Ultimate Championship ESPN8: “The Ocho”