KFC Sponsors the Return of ESPN’s ‘The Ocho’

ESPN is suspending regularly scheduled programming on August 8 (8/8) on ESPN2 to bring back ESPN8, “The Ocho,” in a stunt sponsored by KFC.

The Ocho was inspired by the 1999 film Dodgeball: A True Under Dog Story, in which the sports was covered by ESPN8 back in the days when the sports network seemed to be in an expansion mode that would never end.

For a second-straight year, ESPN is turning one of its networks—this year it’s ESPN2—into The Ocho, featuring seldom-seen sports from around the world for 24 hours.

The programming day will start and end with the Dodgeball film. In between will be events including the SkyZone Ultimate Dodgeball Championship, the U.S. Open Ultimate Championships, the Spikeball East Tour Series, the Cornhole ACL Pro Invitational, Major League Eating and the World Championship of Ping Pong.

Other sports featured are Hurling, darts, kabaddi, dueling, sumo and chess.

Supporting content will be available on ESPN.com, ESPN the Magazine, and ESPN social handles.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sVQzpy2ayc[/embed]