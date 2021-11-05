The CW Shares Mid-Season Premieres

The CW has shared its midseason schedule, with Dynasty back for a new season starting December 20 and new series Naomi premiering January 11.

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards is on January 9. Season two of Superman & Lois begins January 11, and is followed by Naomi. From Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship Naomi stars Kaci Walfall and follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny.

Season three of Two Sentence Horror Stories starts Sunday, January 16.

All American returns February 21 and leads into spinoff All American: Homecoming. The young adult sports drama is set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University. Geffri Maya plays Simone, a tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back after some time away from the court, and Peyton Alex Smith plays Damon, an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.

Riverdale moves to Sundays starting March 6 and The Flash shifts to Wednesdays as of March 9. Season two of Kung Fu begins March 9.

Season four of Charmed is on March 11.