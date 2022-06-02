The CW Sets Summer Premiere Dates

The CW has revealed summer premiere dates, including horror competition series Killer Camp August 5, Australian comedy-drama Bump, which debuts August 11, and historical drama Leonardo, which begins August 16. Following Leonardo that night is season two of Devils, which was initially to premiere June 30.

Created by Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro, Bump is about a high-achieving teen girl who has a baby. Nathalie Morris stars.

Frank Spotnitz and Steve Thompson created Leonardo, which is about Leonardo da Vinci. Aidan Turner and Freddie Highmore star.

Patrick Dempsey stars in Devils.

Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark begin on The CW June 6. Wellington Paranormal premieres June 22 and Mysteries Decoded starts its season July 6.

The CW shared its fall schedule at its upfront presentation in New York last month. ■