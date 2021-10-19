The CW Grabs Italian Drama ‘Leonardo’ and Aussie Dramedy ‘Bump’

The CW has picked up Italian drama Leonardo and Australian comedy-drama Bump. Aidan Turner stars in Leonardo, about Leonardo da Vinci, and Nathalie has the lead in Bump, about a teen who finds herself pregnant. Premiere dates have not been revealed.

Leonardo explores the secrets and drama behind da Vinci — his life, his work and his personal struggles set against the backdrop of Renaissance Italy. The eight-part series follows da Vinci as he grows into an artist whose work overturned the established order.

Matilda de Angelis, Freddie Highmore and Giancarlo Giannini are also in the cast.

Frank Spotnitz and Steve Thompson created the series. It is executive produced by Luca Bernabei, Daniele Passani, Sara Melodia and Luisa Cotta Ramosino for Lux Vide, Frank Spotnitz and Emily Feller for Big Light Productions, Freddie Highmore with his Alfresco Pictures, and Brendan Fitzgerald for Sony Pictures Television (SPT).

Bump is about Olympia, an overachieving 17-year-old who knows exactly where she’s going. She and her best friend share an ambitious 10-year plan: top grades, international relations at a university, work for the UN, save the world.

Then Olympia realizes she is in labor.

Claudia Karvan and Angus Samson are also in the cast.

Created by Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro, Bump is produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond with John Edwards, Dan Edwards and Claudia Karvan the producers.

The CW at times looks overseas for shows, such as the Irish-South African show Professionals and Italian drama Devils.