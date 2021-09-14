The CW Acquires Brendan Fraser Drama ‘Professionals’

The CW has acquired action series Professionals, with Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser and Elena Anaya in the cast. The premiere date will be announced later.

Leonine Studios produces the show, a co-production between Ireland and South Africa that is shot in both nations.

Professionals follows Vincent Corbo ( Welling), a top-tier security operative, who is paid to protect the interests of powerful clients by any means necessary, legal or other. After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer, billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Fraser), who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new gig is his former paramour, and now Swann’s fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila (Anaya), who is racing to help stave off a global catastrophe. As Corbo and his team of security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials and a shadowy crime syndicate–all working to destroy Swann and take control of his tech empire.

To make matters worse, Corbo must also contend with a rogue Europol agent (Ken Duken) who is focused on busting him for past sins.

Welling was in The CW series Smallville.

A production of Most Media, Subotica, Spier Films and Roadside Attractions in association with Jeff Most Productions, Leonine Studios, NENT Group and The Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, Professionals was created by Jeff Most and Michael Colleary. Both are co-showrunners, and executive produce alongside Tristan Orpen Lynch, Michael Auret, Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff, Jennifer Berman, Maijang Mpherwane, Dipak Chiba, William Smith, Herbert Kloiber, Thomas Augsberger, Cosima von Spreti, Fredrik Ljungberg, Maxim Korostyshevsky, Daniel Wagner, Bharat Nalluri, Brendan Fraser, Tom Welling and Elena Anaya.

Professionals is distributed by Rainmaker Content.