HBO Max Greenlights Season 3 of ‘Doom Patrol’

AT&T’s HBO Max said it ordered a third season of Doom Patrol.

The series, produced by Warner Bros. Television, features an unusual group of superheroes from the DC universe. Warner Bros and DC are part of the AT&T universe.

“Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most watched Max Originals on the platform,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike.”

In Doom Patrol, Brendan Fraser plays Robotman, Matt Bomer is Negative Man, Diane Guerrero is Crazy Jane, April Rowlby is Elasti-Woman and Jovian Stone is Cyborg. In season 2 Abigail Shapiro joined the group bringing mysterious powers.

“On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return to Doom Manor.” said executive producer Jeremy Carver. “And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe and, of course, HBO Max.”

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.