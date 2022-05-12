‘Charmed’, ‘Dynasty’ Among the Cancellations at The CW

Naomi, Charmed, Dynasty and 4400 will not see new seasons on The CW. Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark will not return on The CW beyond their next seasons, which begin June 6.

Naomi premiered in January. From Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, it stars Kaci Walfall and follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny.

Charmed, a reboot of a WB series, had four seasons.

Dynasty, a reboot of a primetime soap from the ‘80s, went for five seasons.

4400, another reboot, premiered in the fall. It is about 4,400 people who fell off the face of the earth.

Roswell, New Mexico is about a teen girl who falls for an alien. It went for four seasons.

In the Dark has Perry Mattfeld playing Murphy, a blind woman battling alcohol and other issues. It also lasted for four seasons.

The CW holds its upfront presentation May 19. Its renewals include All American: Homecoming, All American and The Flash. ■