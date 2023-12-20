The CW Picks Up Canceled Hallmark Channel Western ‘Ride’

The CW has acquired the Western series Ride, with Nancy Travis in the lead role. The show debuts Monday, January 22. There are 10 episodes.

Ride was a Hallmark Channel original that debuted in March and was canceled.

The CW calls Ride “a multigenerational family drama that follows the lives of the McMurrays, a tight-knit family that embarks on a journey of self-discovery on the heels of a tragic loss as they uncover a twisted web of secrets that threatens to tear the family and their Colorado town apart.”

The family runs a rodeo dynasty.

Travis plays the matriarch, Isabel. Her credits include The Kominsky Method and Last Man Standing. Beau Mirchoff, Tiera Skovbye and Sara Garcia are also in the cast.

The CW is getting creative in filling out its schedule with production hampered by the strikes in Hollywood.

Ride is co-produced by Blink49 Studios and Seven24 Films, in partnership with Bell Media for CTV Drama Channel in Canada. The original script came from Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi, who are executive producers alongside Sherri Cooper-Landsman and Alex Zarowny. John Morayniss, Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin executive produce for Blink49 Studios; Greg Gugliotta and F.J. Denny do so for Nitelite Entertainment; Elana Barry and Josh Adler executive produce for Circle of Confusion; and Jordy Randall and Tom Cox do so for Seven24 Films. Paolo Barzman is director and executive producer.