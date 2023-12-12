The CW Shares Midseason Premieres, Including ‘I Am’ Documentary Series

The CW has shared its midseason premiere dates for new series and returning ones. The fun starts with the I Am documentary series, when I Am Burt Reynolds debuts Saturday, December 30. I Am Chris Farley is on January 6 and I Am Paul Walker, about the Fast & Furious actor who died in a car crash, debuts January 13.

Sundays are movie nights too, with The Wedding Planner, starring Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey, starting things off January 7.

Season three of Children Ruin Everything debuts Thursday, January 11. New episodes of Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals are on January 12.

Chelsea Handler hosts the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14.

The I Am series looks at Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, January 15 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Drama Wild Cards, with Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti in the cast, starts Wednesday, January 17. Season three of Family Law, with Jewel Staite and Victor Garber, follows.

Season three of Son of a Critch starts Thursday, January 25.

New true-crime anthology series Crime Nation, from former ABC News President James Goldston, starts Tuesday, February 20.