The CW Grabs ‘Crime Nation’ From Former ABC News President

The CW has ordered ten episodes of Crime Nation, a true-crime series from James Goldston, former ABC News president. The series is set to launch early in 2024. Each two-hour episode features “ripped-from-the-headlines stories, shocking new details and exclusive on-camera interviews with those at the center of each of these cases,” according to The CW.

Goldston was president of ABC News from 2014 to 2021. He is now president of production outfit Candle Non Fiction.

In recent years, Goldston worked on editing and producing footage from the January 6 assault on the Capitol, which aired in the House committee’s public hearings related to the siege.

“As the first true-crime series in the history of The CW, Crime Nation will provide a fresh new spin on the genre, giving viewers a deeper look into a variety of thrilling and compelling cases,” said Heather Olander, head of unscripted programming, The CW Network. “The social media conversation around true crime is bigger than ever, and the Crime Nation team will explore the relationship between the public narrative and official investigations for each case.”

The series will examine the Gilgo Beach murders, the Delphi murders, the Lori Vallow Daybell case and the murder of Gabby Petito, among other cases.

Crime Nation is produced by Candle True Stories, part of Candle Media, which was founded by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.

Goldston executive produces the show with Steven Baker and Mike Sheridan.