James Goldston Named ABC News President

James Goldston has been tapped as the new president of ABC News.

Goldston, who had served as senior VP of ABC News, will succeed Ben Sherwood, who himself was named to replace Anne Sweeney as co-president, Disney/ABC Television Group.

In this role, Goldston will be responsible for all editorial and business aspects of the news division, including all ABC News programs on the ABC Television Network, ABC News Radio, ABCNews.com and ABC News NOW.

“An award-winning journalist, masterful programmer, and innovative businessman, James has helped steer ABC News in moments of triumph and adversity,” said Sherwood in a note to staff. “I am confident he is the right person to lead ABC News to an even brighter and better future.”

Goldston had been considered the heavy favorite to succeed Sherwood atop the network's news division. The ABC News veteran was instrumental in revitalizing Nightline—shepherding it’s move to 12:35 a.m. to make way for Jimmy Kimmel Live—and for the success of Good Morning America, which has been the top-rated morning show.

The future of GMA will be one of Goldston’s main priorities, with the fate of co-anchor George Stephanopoulos—whose contract is up after this year—right at the top. The morning show has already seen weather anchor Sam Champion leave for The Weather Channel and news anchor Josh Elliott defect to NBC Sports.

GMA has acted swiftly, however, in finding replacements. Amy Robach has already been named as Elliott’s replacement and Thursday morning ESPN host Tony Reali was announced as the show’s new social media contributor. The show is also reportedly close to bringing Michael Strahan on board in a part-time role.

Goldston has been with ABC News since 2004. Prior to ABC, Goldston served as both producer and executive producer for U.K. station ITV1’s Tonight With Trevor McDonald.