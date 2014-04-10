Tony Reali Named Contributor to ‘Good Morning America’

Tony Reali, who has hosted ESPN’s Around the Horn and was known as “stat boy” on Pardon the Interruption, has signed a new deal with ESPN that will include a role with Good Morning America.

On GMA, Reali will serve as a social media contributor, similar to Carson Daly’s role on rival Today. The program recently unveiled its “Social Square,” a digital studio that engages viewers on a daily basis with the broadcast and social conversation.

As part of the multi-year deal, Reali’s Around the Horn will move from Washington, D.C. to New York’s Times Square.

“Tony brings great energy, passion and creativity to his work, and he’s a big reason for Around the Horn’s success the past 10 years,” added John Wildhack, ESPN executive VP, programming and production. “We’re pleased he will continue as host of this signature ESPN show and have the chance to do even more as a contributor to ABC on GMA.”

The move comes the same day that ABC News tapped James Goldston as its new president.

“I am thrilled to be hosting Around the Horn on ESPN for four more years. To move the show to New York and become a member of the GMA family is a dream,” said Reali.

Reali has been the host of Around the Horn since 2004 and has contributed to PTI since 2001, handling the show’s errors and omissions. He first joined ESPN in 2000.