Nexstar Stations Take Over CW Affiliations in 3 Markets

Nexstar stations in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Panama City, Florida will become affiliates of The CW starting January 1. Nexstar said its stations in those markets will carry the network on digital subchannels.

In Grand Rapids, Nexstar owns WOOD and WOTV, which are NBC and ABC affiliates, and MyNetworkTV station WXSP. WOTV becomes the CW affiliate. Sinclair currently has The CW station WMMT.

In Sioux Falls, Nexstar has KELO-KDLO, a CBS-MyNetworkTV affiliate that will add The CW. Gray Television has KSFY, an ABC-The CW affiliate.

In Panama City, Nexstar owns ABC affiliate WMBB, which takes on The CW. Gray owns WJHG, which airs NBC and The CW.

“The addition of CW programming to these Nexstar-owned stations will bring the number of Nexstar and partner-owned CW affiliates to 45, covering more than 39% of U.S. TV Households,” Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, said. “As The CW’s No. 1 affiliate group, we are very pleased to be taking this step, especially as several new entertainment shows get set to premiere and ACC college basketball moves deeper into its season — WWE NXT in fall 2024 also will be a big hit. As a result, our CW-affiliated stations will be able to offer advertisers even more opportunities to reach viewers.”

Nexstar owns 75% of The CW.

“These stations are great additions to the CW family,” Dennis Miller, president of The CW Network, said. “Each station has a deep relationship with its viewers, advertisers, and the communities it serves, which is exactly what we look for in an affiliate — each will be a superb ambassador for our programming.”

In September, eight CW affiliates in the CBS group went independent.