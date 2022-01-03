‘The Cleaning Lady’ Starts on Fox

Crime drama The Cleaning Lady premieres on Fox January 3. The show is based on an Argentine series.

The Cleaning Lady is about a Cambodian doctor named Thony, played by Elodie Yung, who struggles to make ends meet as an undocumented worker after arriving in the U.S. from the Philippines in search of medical treatment for here ailing son. After witnessing a murder, Thony cleans the crime scene to stay alive, then begins living a double life, cleaning for the mob.

Yung described her role at a TCA press event last month. “I was so glad to land a part like this because she is an immigrant, she's a fighter. This hit home to me,” she said. “My dad came from another country and had to make his own place in France, so I could very much relate to that. I was so glad that I could be seen for the first time for really who I am as a whole person–with my origins, my background, and also, just what I could bring as an actor. And there's so many layers.”

Adan Canto plays crime boss Arman, Martha Millan plays Thony’s sister-in-law Fiona, and Oliver Hudson portrays FBI agent Garrett.

Warner Bros. Television produces the show with Fox. Melissa Carter is executive producer and showrunner. Miranka Kwok, Michael Offer, Shay Mitchell, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also executive produce.

Michael Thorn, Fox entertainment president, said of the show, “Thony's drive to save her son is so powerful, and in combination with the high stakes that come with the FBI investigation through Garrett, and her relationship with the crime world through Arman, the show really looks at families in different ways.” ■