Multicultural Perspectives: Rose Marie Vega Cleans Up With International Content

Multicultural Perspectives is a new podcast extension of the original video series of the same name from Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable that shines a spotlight on executives and celebrities of color making significant and groundbreaking contributions across the entertainment industry.

Our latest episode of Multicultural Perspectives focuses on veteran producer and founder of RMViStar production company Rose Marie Vega. The former Lorimar and Universal Television executive has successfully steered her 10-year old company toward developing creative distribution agreements for internationally produced content in territories around the globe, while also expanding into content production for multiple platforms.

Vega most recently teamed with Warner Bros. to develop an American version of the Argentinian hit series The Cleaning Lady, which debuts on Fox broadcasting January 3. RMVistar also recently sold to HBO Max and WarnerMedia OneFifty the exclusive North American streaming rights to award-winning animated short film Anacronte.