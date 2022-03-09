‘The Andy Warhol Diaries’ on Netflix March 9
Ryan Murphy behind six-episode series
The Andy Warhol Diaries, a look at the beloved artist based on his posthumously published diaries, premieres on Netflix March 9. Ryan Murphy is an executive producer and there are six episodes.
“Beginning with his childhood in Pittsburgh, the series traces Warhol’s almost unbelievably diverse journey fluidly moving between mediums and through eras as an artist—both revered and reviled—director, publisher, TV producer, scene maker, celebrity and much more,” goes the Netflix description. “While he was a larger than life figure, Warhol was intensely private regarding his personal life. This series truly reveals much about the very complex man through his own words—often in his own voice through the use of cutting-edge AI techniques—and those who worked, created, and played alongside him from the subversive to the mainstream.”
John Waters and Rob Lowe are among those weighing in on Warhol in the docuseries.
Murphy’s TV projects include American Crime Story and American Horror Story on FX and Ratched on Netflix. He executive produces Andy Warhol Diaries with Dan Braun, Josh Braun, Stacey Reiss and Stanley Buchthal.
Andrew Rossi directs. ■
