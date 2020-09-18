‘Ratched’ Starts on Netflix Sept. 18

Drama Ratched premieres on Netflix Sept. 18. Inspired by Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Ratched tells the origin story of nurse Mildred Ratched.

Evan Romansky created the series and Sarah Paulson plays Ratched. There are eight episodes.

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan executive produce.

In 1947, Mildred arrives in California to work at a psychiatric hospital where unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, “Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born,” according to Netflix.

Also in the cast are Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones and Finn Wittrock.

Besides Murphy and Brennan, Ratched is executive produced by Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas and Tim Minear.