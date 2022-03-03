All of ‘American Crime Story’ Coming to Hulu

All three editions of Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series American Crime Story arrive on Hulu March 7, the network shared. “Dive into the stories behind some of America's darkest moments. On March 7, all three installments of FX's American Crime Story are coming exclusively to @Hulu,” @FXNetworks said on Twitter.

FX also shared that all three seasons of drama Pose turn up on Hulu March 7 as well.

The first installment of American Crime Story, The People v. O.J. Simpson, looked at Simpson’s murder trial. It premiered in February 2016. Sterling K. Brown played Christopher Darden and Sarah Paulson portrayed Marcia Clark.

The second, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, premiered in January 2018. Edgar Ramirez played Versace and Darren Criss played killer Andrew Cunanan.

The first and second seasons of ACS previously streamed on Netflix.

The third edition, Impeachment: American Crime Story, had Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp. Clive Owen portrayed President Clinton and Edie Falco was Hillary. Impeachment premiered in September 2021.

Impeachment is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski and Michael Uppendahl.

Sibling series American Horror Story has ten seasons and American Horror Stories has one. FX is also working on the spinoffs American Sports Story and American Love Story. ■