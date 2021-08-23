‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ Starts on FX Aug. 25

The tenth installment of American Horror Story, called Double Feature, begins Aug. 25 on FX. The season shows a struggling writer, his pregnant wife and their daughter move to an isolated beach town at the far end of Cape Cod for the winter. Over time, they get to know the town’s residents, many of whom are a bit peculiar.

Episodes turn up on Hulu the day after they premiere. The nine previous American Horror Story seasons are on FX on Hulu.

Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Frances Conroy are in the cast on the new season. Provincetown, Massachusetts is the setting.

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk debuted the anthology horror series in 2011. Past seasons have centered on a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse.

American Horror Story is produced by 20th Television. The series is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

Spinoffs American Sports Story and American Love Story are coming to FX. American Horror Stories launched this summer, and the next installment of American Crime Story, about President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, arrives in September.

Murphy and Falchuk are behind all of the American Story series.