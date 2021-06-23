‘American Horror Stories’ to Debut on Hulu in July

FX on Hulu will launch Ryan Murphy’s latest takeoff on the American Horror Story franchise, American Horror Stories, on July 15.

The weekly anthology series showcases a different horror story each episode, according to the streaming service. Season 10 of FX’s original Emmy Award-winning American Horror Story series debuts on the network on Aug. 25. The series has already been renewed for seasons 11, 12 and 13.

American Horror Stories is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

