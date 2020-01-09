FX Orders Three More Seasons of ‘American Horror Story’

FX has ordered three more seasons of American Horror Story. Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk created the anthology series.

FX shared the news at TCA press tour in Pasadena. The three additional seasons will be seasons 11, 12 and 13.

Season 10 airs this year.

20th Century Fox Television produces the show.

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” said John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions. “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. AHS has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

American Horror Story explores a different horror theme and setting for each installment, ranging from a haunted house, insane asylum, witches coven and travelling freak show. The show has averaged 9.8 million total viewers per episode across all platforms, FX said.

American Horror Story has been nominated for 95 Emmy Awards and won 16.