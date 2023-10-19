Tennis Channel Picks Sportradar To Launch Streaming Service

Tennis Channel said it selected Sportradar to help serve up a new direct-to-consumer streaming platform, set to launch early next year.

The service will include Sinclair-owned Tennis Channel’s linear channel along with live and on-demand matches and other original programming.

“Tennis fans in the U.S. deserve a dynamic viewing experience that delivers the best tennis content and live matches right to their fingertips,“ Sportradar senior VP, audiovisual Patrick Mostboeck said. “With Sportradar’s industry-leading data-driven, end-to-end OTT solution, Tennis Channel will have all the tools and capabilities to meet the needs of their fans all over the U.S. We are thrilled to work closely with Tennis Channel to deliver a platform that allows them to continue to grow engagement with the sport of tennis.”

Sportradar has worked with Tennis Channel since 2019, providing data and supporting its international over-the-top platform.

The new streaming service will use Sportradar technologies including user experience design, and development of connected TV apps. It will feature multichannel video programming distributor integration for authenticated cable customers and dynamic advertising capabilities.

“Tennis Channel has a longstanding relationship with Sportradar as we’ve worked together to bring Tennis Channel’s unparalleled coverage of the sport of tennis to markets outside the U.S.,“ Tennis Channel International senior VP Andy Reif said. “Now, we’re extremely excited to work with them to bring our flagship linear Tennis Channel directly to tennis fans throughout the U.S. via a new, best-in-class streaming platform, something they haven’t had the chance to enjoy before.”