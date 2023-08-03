Tennis Channel Earned $8 Million On $60 Million in Revenue In 2Q
Sinclair discloses financial results as part of reorganization
Sinclair said Tennis Channel served up $8 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), in the second quarter.
The network’s finances hadn’t been disclosed before, but Sinclair recently reorganized and has vowed to be more transparent for investors. The numbers were part of Sinclair's 2Q earnings report.
Tennis Channels revenues were $60 million in the quarter.
Sinclair said it expects revenues for fiscal year 2023 to be in the $223 million to $226 million range.
EBITDA for the year is expected to be between $53 million and $56 million.
The numbers include Tennis Channel’s direct-to-consumer business, Tennis Channel International, T2 and Pickleball.
Sinclair noted that Hulu agreed to add Tennis Channel and T2 to its streaming service in January.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid