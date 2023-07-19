Hulu Makes Deal To Carry Sinclair’s Tennis Channel, T2, Comet, Charge

Sinclair said it made a distribution deal with Hulu to beginning carrying Sinclair’s Tennis Channel, T2, Comet and Charge! to streaming subscribers.

The channels will be available on Hulu Plus Live TV starting in January.

Also Read: Sinclair Says Its Digital Networks Will Add 2.4 Million Homes This Year

Hulu Plus Live TV carries Sinclair’s TV stations under a separate agreement. Sinclair’s ABC affiliates were blacked out for about a month earlier this year as broadcast stations and networks worked out how carriage agreements with virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs) like Hulu Plus Live TV are handled

Hulu stopped carrying Sinclair’s regional sports networks in 2020. Diamond Sports, the Sinclair division that runs the RSN business, declared bankruptcy earlier this year.