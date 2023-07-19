Hulu Makes Deal To Carry Sinclair’s Tennis Channel, T2, Comet, Charge
Channels will be on Hulu Plus Live TV starting in January
Sinclair said it made a distribution deal with Hulu to beginning carrying Sinclair’s Tennis Channel, T2, Comet and Charge! to streaming subscribers.
The channels will be available on Hulu Plus Live TV starting in January.
Hulu Plus Live TV carries Sinclair’s TV stations under a separate agreement. Sinclair’s ABC affiliates were blacked out for about a month earlier this year as broadcast stations and networks worked out how carriage agreements with virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs) like Hulu Plus Live TV are handled
Hulu stopped carrying Sinclair’s regional sports networks in 2020. Diamond Sports, the Sinclair division that runs the RSN business, declared bankruptcy earlier this year.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.