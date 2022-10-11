Tennis Channel Serves Up Celebrity Pickleball

In the game of pickleball, if you can stand the heat, you need to stay out of the kitchen.

Tennis Channel ’s coverage of pickleball , which is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, has been growing as well, with sometimes entire Sunday-afternoon lineups devoted to the Pro Pickleball Association (PPA) and its rapid racket-and-ball sport.

Now it will include a star turn.

The channel said Tuesday that it would be providing coverage of celebrity exhibition matches live on October 13 at 8 p.m. featuring former Dallas sports greats Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki, as well as Texan Jordan Spieth, world No. 1 golfer and long-time Dallas resident Scottie Scheffler, and tennis serving sensation John Isner, also a Dallas resident.

That star lineup is Texas-heavy for a reason: The exhibition is being held during the PPA Tour Round Up in Dallas.

Tennis Channel will also be covering the Round Up October 16 at 1 p.m. ■