Tegna Extends Local Ratings Deal With Comscore To All Markets

Comscore said that it reached a multi-year agreement to provide local cross-platform measurement for Tegna in all of the 51 markets where Tegna has television stations.

Comscore competes with Nielsen, the leader in the TV audience measurement business.

Tegna and Comscore signed an agreement in 2020 that called for Comscore to provide ratings in 22 of 51 markets.

In 2021, Tegna renewed a deal with Nielsen that covered 34 of Tegna’s markets.

A Tegna spokesperson did not answer a question about whether Nielsen would continue to work with the company’s stations.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Expanding our partnership with Comscore will offer us deeper insights through digital and qualitative data, enriching cross-platform solutions for our valued advertising partners,” said Lynn Beall, executive VP and COO, media operations, at Tegna. “We look forward to partnering with our clients to deliver their targeted audiences across any platform with precision and effectiveness to grow their business.”

Comscore will provide Tegna with a complete view of audiences across linear, CTV, and digital channels and data that will help Tegna’s advertising clients optimize their campaigns.

“Comscore is proud to be a valued partner to Tegna which is known for its trustworthy and impactful local journalism and strong connections to the communities they serve,” said Comscore CEO Jon Carpenter. “The combination of our local linear TV data, and our groundbreaking cross-platform solutions will help TEGNA measure the value of their content and deliver outsized value for their advertisers across linear and digital. We're excited to begin this latest phase of our partnership.”