Tegna, Nielsen Renew Local TV-Ratings Deal

Tegna and Nielsen said that they renewed their agreement that provides Tegna with local TV ratings in 34 of the 51 markets in which it owns stations.

The multi-year agreement also gives Tegna access to data from Nielsen Arianna, Digital in TV Ratings, Grabix, Rhiza and Nielsen Scarborough.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Nielsen as a trusted business partner in 34 of our local markets," said Larry Delia, senior VP, media operations at Tegna. “Nielsen's suite of data, products, and insights have a major impact on our business in these markets, and we look forward to working with them over the next several years."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Tegna is a leader in the local broadcast industry,” said Catherine Herkovic, executive VP and Managing Director, Nielsen Local. “We are delighted to provide continued support to 34 Tegna markets with measurement services. As part of our client commitment, we will work alongside Tegna to ensure that each local station has the tools they need to deliver on their business objectives with access to valuable local audiences.”